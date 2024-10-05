wrestling / News
Raquel Rodriguez Shares Tale of the Tape for Match at WWE Bad Blood
– Raquel Rodriguez posted on her Instagram stories last night, sharing an image of the tale of the tape for Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for tonight’s WWE Bad Blood, potentially teasing her WWE return. As noted, Rodriguez has been out of action after being diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome earlier this year and undergoing treatment.
Morgan is Rodriguez’s former tag team partner. It was previously reported that WWE had discussions about Rodriguez’s TV return, but it’s unknown when exactly that it will happen.
Raquel Rodriguez recently posted this to her IG story. She is definitely returning tonight during this match helping Liv retain her title pic.twitter.com/N3GdaWSKFc
— Jay3000ishimfr (@jay3000ishimfr) October 5, 2024
