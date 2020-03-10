ROH Announces Two New Matches for the 18th Anniversary Show: PCO to Team With Brody King, Bully Ray vs. Eli Isom

– ROH Wrestling has announced two new matches for the 18th Anniversary event scheduled for this month. First up, former ROH World champion PCO and Brody King will team up against Alex Zayne and Rey Horus. You can check ou tthe full announcement below.

VILLAIN ENTERPRISES’ PCO AND BRODY KING MEET ALEX ZAYNE AND REY HORUS AT 18TH ANNIVERSARY The bruising tag team of former ROH World Champion PCO and Brody King of Villain Enterprises takes on spectacular aerialists Rey Horus and Alex Zayne at ROH 18th Anniversary in Las Vegas on March 13. In addition to having a distinct edge in size, PCO and King also have a major advantage in experience as a unit. Having teamed together in traditional tag, six-man tag and eight-man tag matches for more than a year, PCO and King are former ROH World Tag Team Champions and World Six-Man Tag Team Champions. As for Horus and Zayne, this will be their first time teaming up. That doesn’t mean they aren’t a serious threat to pull off an upset, however. Horus, Bandido and Flamita — collectively known as MexiSquad — knocked off Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, King and Flip Gordon) to win the ROH World Six-Man Tag Titles on Jan. 11. The next night, Zayne shocked the wrestling world by scoring a rare pinfall victory over Bandido in Zayne’s ROH debut. A month later at Free Enterprise, Zayne defeated Andrew Everett. Can Horus and Zayne pull off another stunning upset? Or will PCO and King bring the high flyers crashing down to earth? Join us live in Las Vegas or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

Next up, it will be Bully Ray vs. Eli Isom in a singles match. You can check out the full announcement below:

ELI ISOM LOOKS TO RID ROH OF BULLY RAY ONCE AND FOR ALL AT 18TH ANNIVERSARY Eli Isom is mad as hell and he’s not going to take it anymore. After being powerbombed through a table by Bully Ray at Gateway To Honor, Isom challenged him to a match at ROH 18th Anniversary in Las Vegas on March 13. Bully accepted the challenge and ROH matchmakers have sanctioned it. Bully has said that he’ll leave ROH for good if anyone can defeat him, and Isom is determined to rid the company of a man many consider to be a cancer. Bully played the “respected veteran” role when he first came to ROH at the end of 2016, but he eventually revealed his true colors. The obnoxious, toxic Hell’s Kitchen native has been wreaking havoc in ROH for the past two years. Isom, a graduate of the ROH Dojo, has come a long way since making his in-ring debut just over two years ago. The talented youngster has all the tools to be a future champion and has scored pinfalls on stars such as Grand Slam champion Christopher Daniels and former ROH World Television Champion Shane Taylor. Can Isom score the biggest win of his career and send Bully Ray packing? Or will Bully’s reign of terror continue? Join us live in Las Vegas or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

The ROH 18th Anniversary Show scheduled for Friday, March 13. It will be held Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here’s the updated lineup for Friday’s event:

* ROH Championship Match: Rush (c) vs. Mark Haskins

* ROH TV Championship Match: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Bandido

* Tag Team Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal (c) vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon

* The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry

* Dealer’s Choice – Winner Gets a Title Shot of Their Choice: Shane Taylor vs. Dan Maff vs. Kenny King vs. Bateman

* Adam Brooks vs. Slex

* Session Moth Martina vs. Nicole Savoy

* PCO & Brody King vs. Alex Zayne & Rey Horus

* Bully Ray vs. Eli Isom