Seth Rollins On How WrestleMania 40 Compares To His WrestleMania 31 Win

Seth Rollins recently weighed in on whether main eventing night one of WrestleMania 40 is a bigger moment for him than his WrestleMania 31 win. Rollins cashed in Money in the Bank at ‘Mania 31 to win the WWE Championship during Brock Lesnar’s match with Roman Reigns. Rollins was asked on The Favorites which of the two matches are bigger for him, and he said it was difficult to say.

“31 is special in its own way because you look at cashing in the contract in the main event of WrestleMania, so surprising, so captivating, and it shaped the industry in its own way,” Rollins said (per Fightful). “We took what the industry was, we subverted expectations, and pushed it in a new direction at the time. That’s really what we’re looking to take down this guard that is the Bloodline that has had a vice grip on our industry for the best few years. Now you have The Rock back, Board of Director for TKO, we’re ushering in a new era, have a television deal with Netflix coming next year. It’s going to be a huge change and shift in our industry. We’re about to usher that in.”

He continued, “It’s almost tough to say in the moment which one is going to be bigger. When you look back in retrospect, if we’re able to do what we want to do at WrestleMania 40, it’ll go down as one of the most historic game-changing events in the history of our industry.”