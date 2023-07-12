Snisky Doesn’t Hold Not Winning WWE Tag Titles Against Dustin Rhodes, Loved Working With Him

Snisky and Goldust were set to win the WWE Tag Team Titles in 2006, and though it didn’t happen Snisky loved working with Rhodes. Gene Snitsky had noted in an interview earlier this year that he and Rhodes (as Goldust) were slated to win the titles, but that Rhodes had some personal issues that prevented it from happening. He talked about the situation while speaking with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds, and you can see some highlights below:

On not winning the WWE Tag Team Titles with Rhodes due to the latter’s personal life: “Life happens. He was going through a divorce. Everybody has been there, down and out, it happens. I’m not going to hold it against him, shit happens. That’s why they have toilet paper. He’s a great guy, we had so much fun. The backstage segment we did in Vegas is still one of my favorites. It’s the most ridiculous off the wall backstage segment, but man was it fun. We had so much fun wrestling together.”

On working with Rhodes: “He’s a great guy. Great in-ring mind. The stuff he would set up for us, the double team moves and all that stuff, he’s amazing. His body of work speaks for itself. I loved working with him. We had so much fun and chemistry. It’s a shame, but hindsight is 20/20 and people have to get their life in order, I understand that. He was going through some stuff. I don’t hold it against him.”