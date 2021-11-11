The Rock on His Daughter Training to Become a WWE Superstar, Impact of Women’s Wrestling Today

– Speaking to the podcast Present Company, The Rock discussed the success of the women’s wrestlers in WWE and how they are being pushed to the forefront. He also discussed his daughter training to become a wrestler. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Rock on his daughter training to become a WWE Superstar: “She’s in it. (She’s) a full time student as well. A full time student at their training facility, WWE has a great training facility, NXT, she’s in it, she loves the wrestling business, and I’m very proud of her.”

The Rock on women’s wrestlers being pushed to the front of the line now: “What’s great about this is where we are today and the impact that women’s wrestling has had on that industry today is really spectacular compared to 20 years ago. Things were a lot different 20 years ago and even before that. Today, where they are at, they are headlining pay-per-views and really the female talent is, rightly so, being pushed to the front of the line and in these main event positions and they are all doing great, including my daughter. I’m very proud of all the women there.”