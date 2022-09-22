Various News: Britt Baker Jokes About Conspiracy, Mark Sterling Wants Powerbomb Banned for Rampage Match, The Bollywood Boyz Chat With Brisco & Bradshaw

– During her match on last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Britt Baker got her nose busted open after a combination Samoan Drop/Fallaway Slam by Athena on Britt Baker and Serena Deeb. Baker took note of the spot on her Twitter account earlier today, joking that it was part of an organized conspiracy against her. You can check out that tweet below.

– Smart Mark Sterling suggested the Powerbomb being banned for tomorrow’s Rampage match. Wardlow and Samoa Joe will face Tony Nese and Josh Woods in a tag team match.

Sterling wrote, “”Heading into this Friday’s matchup I would like to propose the banning of the wrestling maneuver “The Powerbomb” for a multitude of reasons. Who’s with me!?”

– Former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz were the guests on the latest edition of Stories w/ Brisco & Bradshaw: