Various News: Edge Hangs Out With the Bollywood Boyz, Pre-Sale Code For XFL Tickets, Main Event Set For WWE’s Return to Brooklyn
– Edge recently spent time with the Bollywood Boyz, who previously wrestled in the WWE.
They wrote on social media: “Just 3 Canadians talking hockey.”
Just 3 Canadians talking hockey. 🏒 🇨🇦@EdgeRatedR #Canucks #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/VoVDsDZ4SM
— Studdz of Bollywood 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) January 9, 2023
– XFL tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM local time. The pre-sale code, which can be used here, is HUDDLE. Tickets cost between $24 and $30 per game. They will be available to the general public on Thursday.
– Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins in a Brooklyn Street Fight is being advertised locally or WWE’s RAW taping at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on February 13. Others advertised include Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Bayley, Finn Bálor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest and The Street Profits.
