Various News: Lince Dorado Wins Gold In Jiu Jitsu Competition, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo Lose Their Last Names, Bollywood Boyz Set To Face Rock and Roll Express
– Lince Dorado noted on Twitter that he competed in the Jiu-Jitsu World League Florida Open today. He posted a video to Twitter and revealed that he won. According to Fightful, while it’s unknown what division he competed in, he got gold.
He wrote: “I want to thank my family and fans for helping me push myself. I’d also love to thank ME for always believing in myself. I had one goal today and that was to win at all cost. Don’t tap mentality. I didn’t have to. Love my life and myself.”
– According to their listings on WWE.com, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza will no longer be using their last names going forward.
– The Bollywood Boyz revealed on Twitter that they will face the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express at Wrestlecade Supershow.
