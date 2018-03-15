 

WWE News: Highlight Video for WrestleMania 10, The Iron Sheik Turns 76 Today

March 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik celebrates his birthday today. He turns 76 years old. You can check out a tweet from his account today on his birthday. WWE also wished Iron Sheik a happy birthday, which you can also see below.

– WWE released a highlight video on its Instagram account looking back at WrestleMania 10. The event was held at the Madison Square Garden in 1994. You can check out the video below.

