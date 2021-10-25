WWE News: John Cena’s China Apology Featured on Last Week Tonight, The Suicide Squad Hitting Home Video

– John Cena’s apology to China was featured on last night’s episode of Last Week Tonight. As you may recall, Cena issued an apology to the Chinese people earlier this year when, while promoting F9: The Fast Saga, he referred to Taiwan as a country. China considers Taiwan to be part of their country and last night’s episode of the HBO show discussed the various issues around that situation as their main story.

John Oliver talked about Cena’s apology and noted that it was “weird,” noting that “It’s weird John Cena apologized to China, it’s weird that he did it for calling Taiwan a country, and it’s weird to see him do it in pretty decent Mandarin! That’s just too many weird things!”

Cena began learning Mandarin years ago, saying in 2017 that, ”I started wanting to learn Mandarin to get our global company [WWE] to be a true global company. [I’m] fascinated with the language and have become obsessed with trying to learn it.”

– In other Cena-related news, The Suicide Squad releases tomorrow on Blu-Ray and DVD. The DCEU film released in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.