WWE News: Lars Sullivan Deletes Twitter Account After Adult Film Revelation, Lacey Evans Sings With Her Daughter

– Lars Sullivan has shut down his social media accounts after trending when it was discovered he appeared in a gay adult film. As reported yesterday, photos of Sullivan in gay male adult films surfaced online which brought new focus on Sullivan’s past comments on a bodybuilding forum.

Since the reports and photos have surfaced, Sullivan has deleted his Twitter account and made his Instagram account private.

– Lacey Evans posted a video of herself and her daughter singing Patsy Cline’s “Blue” with Elias providing the guitar work: