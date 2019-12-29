wrestling / News
WWE News: Lars Sullivan Deletes Twitter Account After Adult Film Revelation, Lacey Evans Sings With Her Daughter
December 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Lars Sullivan has shut down his social media accounts after trending when it was discovered he appeared in a gay adult film. As reported yesterday, photos of Sullivan in gay male adult films surfaced online which brought new focus on Sullivan’s past comments on a bodybuilding forum.
Since the reports and photos have surfaced, Sullivan has deleted his Twitter account and made his Instagram account private.
– Lacey Evans posted a video of herself and her daughter singing Patsy Cline’s “Blue” with Elias providing the guitar work:
Backstage blues 🎸🎶🎵🎙 #WWEToronto@IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/XFmYk30kjb
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Fans Discover That Lars Sullivan Allegedly Starred In Adult Films Before WWE
- Nine-Year-Old Child With Dyslexia Makes John Cena Mosaic from Rubik’s Cubes
- Nick Patrick on WWE Giving WCW Alums an ‘Attitude Check’ When They Came Over in 2001, Why DDP Didn’t Become a WWE Main Eventer
- Jim Ross On Midnight Express Deserving to Go Into WWE Hall of Fame, Paul Heyman and Jim Cornette’s Issues With Each Other