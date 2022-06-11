WWE NXT 2.0 House Show Results 6.10.22: HBK Kicks Off Tour, Bron Breakker Defends Title

– As noted, WWE NXT returned to the road for a house show last night for the first time since before the pandemic. The event was held as the UACDC in Tampa, Florida. Below are some results, per Fightful

* WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels came out to kick off the show and NXT’s live tour.

* NXT North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) beat Nathan Frazer to retain the title.

* Ivy Nile beat Lash Legend

* Giovanni Vinci beat Dante Chen

* Joaquin Wilde & Cruz del Toro beat Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan & Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo

* Wendy Choo came out to interrupt a promo by Tiffany Stratton.

* NXT Tag Team Championships: The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed & Julius Creed) (c) def. Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)

* Solo Sikoa beat Xyon Quinn

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships: Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin) (w/ Mandy Rose) (c) def. Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez

* NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) beat Grayson Waller to retain his title.

WWE NXT 2.0 is set to hold another live event later tonight in Largo, Florida at the Largo Event Center. You can view some images and clips from last night’s NXT 2.0 house show below:

