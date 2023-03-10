WWE Reportedly Meeting With Potential Buyers Next Month

WWE is meeting with potential buyers next month in advance of first-round bids, according to a new report. CNBC reports that the company is set to holding next month yin preparation for potential first-round bids. The report, which was largely about the company’s efforts to legalize betting on match results, did not provide any further information.

The report reiterated what WWE has said, which is that there is no assurance that a sale will happen. The possible sale of WWE has of course been a big topic in 2023 with Comcast, Disney, Amazon and others speculated on as potential buyers. It has been reported that Vince McMahon is seeking as much as $9 billion in a sale, with the current market value believed to be about $6 billion.