Jazz Discusses the Progress Made With Women’s Wrestling, Explains Past Issues With WWE

– Candace Cordelia with In the Zone recently interviewed former WWE and NWA women’s champion Jazz, who discussed the progress with women’s wrestling, her past issues with WWE, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com).

Jazz on the progress of women’s wrestling: “Oh wow! The women are evolving so much and so fast to where it’s almost to the point that, in reality, it’ll probably be more women matches on the card than there are men. The women matches, the ratings, you go to a title match, you go to YouTube, you go to a lot of streaming channels and the women matches got way more views than most of the men matches. So, that right there says a lot!”

Jazz on how people don’t use the women’s matches as a bathroom break anymore: “When I was in WWE, we were told that our matches… now again, long ago, 15 years ago, men stopped going to concession stands and… there’s no longer a bathroom break when the women are out there in the ring. It just shows your panties and bra matches, all the gimmick matches, and we’re literally out there tearing it up, we’re kicking ass. As I like to say, we show up and show the hell out.”

Jazz on why she didn’t appear at the Raw Legends Night event: “I guess because they assumed that I was involved with that [Konstantine Kyros WWE] lawsuit… they have yet to reach out. My issue with the WWE had nothing to do with concussions or any of that. My whole ordeal with them was me never getting things that I deserved. I never had merch. They never gave me an action figure. Just little simple s–t like that. That’s what I’m not understanding with WWE. I’m one of their top heels of all time and I never even turned face. Could have been over as a face as well. But, for me never to receive any type of merch, not an action figure, you know, why? I just feel I deserved that. I still feel like I deserve it. It’s not too late. I’m not dead. Don’t try to throw that s*** at me when I’m dead. Give it to my babies. Give me that now… reach out to me. I can explain myself. Reach out to me. Let’s talk. I have nothing against WWE. They gave me that platform for me to become who I am today, so I have nothing bad to say about ‘em as far as that. I just want what I deserve. And what’s wrong with me having merch and a freaking action figure. That’s not asking for a lot.”

On a retirement tour: “I’m honored because when I start[ed] mentioning my retirement, there were so many girls, or women, I should say, that reached out and said they would love to have a match with me. So I figured the only way I can make that happen is just to go and just do a tour, so I’m hoping 2021 allows me to do this. That’s what I’m hoping. So we’ll just keep our fingers crossed and stay prayed up and hope everything works out. ‘Cause I’m trying to take this into other countries as well. I’m trying to go to Japan. I’m trying to go to the UK. I’m trying to make some moves with this retirement tour.”