More Backstage Notes & Rumors for WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Talk of No Kickoff Show Matches

– Fightful Select has more backstage rumors and notes for the WWE Royal Rumble set for later tonight. According to the report, the WWE reportedly had been interest from WWE in bringing back Lana for the Royal Rumble.

WWE released Lana from the roster in June 2021. According to the report, Lana has not been seen in St. Louis for today’s show.

There’s no word on Asuka or Kairi Sane being seen in St. Louis this week. As previously noted, Asuka is expected to return next month following her shoulder injury layoff. It was previously rumored that Kairi Sane had her name pitched as a possible entrant in the women’s Rumble match.

Fightful also reports that Shane McMahon was out in St. Louis on Friday evening, as first reported by PWInsider.

Rehearsals for the event went late into week, and alternates are reportedly on hand in case someone is unable to be cleared to compete. This is in line with earlier rumors on the rehearsals for the women’s Rumble match.

Several WWE producers who were on the scene yesterday included Molly Holly and Shane Helms. TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd, is another producer who has been listed internally as a producer for the Rumble over the last two weeks.

Lastly, WWE reportedly had discussions of not having any Kickoff pre-show matches at one point. Those talks are said to have taken place as late as this week.

The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is set for later tonight at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.