The Rascalz Reunite On WWE NXT

The Rascalz are back together, as Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz reunited with Wes Lee on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Wes Lee come out to address his future after his loss to Oba Femi at Heatwave, and his tease of an exit brought out his TNA brethren to talk some sense into him.

Wentz and Miguel came down to the ring and Lee asked what they were doing here. Wentz asked Lee what he was doing and said that the people didn’t want to see him go, and neither did he and Miguel. Lee said he’s missed them so much and is very proud of the men they’ve become. Wentz and Miguel hyped Lee up and Wentz said it was time to get MSK back together and time The Rascalz wreck things around here. The group then hugged to reunite officially.

Wentz had a run in WWE NXT alongside Lee as Nash Carter. They teamed together as MSK and had a run with the Tag Team Titles before Wentz was released in 2022 following allegations by his estranged wife Kimber Lee that he was physically and emotionally abusive during their relationship, along with a photo of Wentz imitating Hitler and doing a Nazi salute.