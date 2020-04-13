wrestling / News
WWE Deemed ‘Essential Business’ By State of Florida, Can Continue With Shows
If you were hoping that Florida’s stay-at-home order would force WWE to shut down, guess again; the company has been deemed an “essential business.” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings confirmed during a press conference today, as you can see in video below by photographer Harry Aaron, Demmings confirmed that the Florida Governor’s office deemed WWE an essential business which allows them to operate.
Demmings said, “I think initially there was — a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an an essential business. With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. And so therefore, they were allowed to remain open.”
Asked about the employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Demmings said, “In terms of the specifics associated with the wrestler or personality who tested positive, I don’t know any of the details of that obviously, because of HIPPA laws, et cetera. I don’t know that. But you know, that’s like a little family, a small family of professional athletes that wrestle. And if one of my family members tested positive in my house, that would be concerning to me. We would have to make provisions in my house to make sure that the rest of us not get infected. And so I would assume that from a business perspective, the WWE is doing that type of analysis of its own family.”
WWE is set to hold Raw live tonight from the WWE Performance Center.
Footage of @OCFLMayor's statement on WWE running live TV tapings within the county right now: pic.twitter.com/6HVJr2TxcO
— Harry (@harryaaron) April 13, 2020
