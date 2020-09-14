wrestling / News

WWE News: Simone Johnson In Birmingham For Surgery, Asuka Drinks Boba Tea, EC3 Taking Part In Virtual Signing

September 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that Simone Johnson is in Birmingham, Alabama today for knee surgery. As she noted yesterday, this will be her third knee surgery.

– Asuka has posted a new video in which she drinks boba tea.

– EC3 is set for a virtual signing tonight for Rack Attack Promotions.

