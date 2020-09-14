wrestling / News
WWE News: Simone Johnson In Birmingham For Surgery, Asuka Drinks Boba Tea, EC3 Taking Part In Virtual Signing
September 14, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Simone Johnson is in Birmingham, Alabama today for knee surgery. As she noted yesterday, this will be her third knee surgery.
– Asuka has posted a new video in which she drinks boba tea.
– EC3 is set for a virtual signing tonight for Rack Attack Promotions.
More Trending Stories
- Brodie Lee Discusses His Debut as The Dark Order’s Exalted One Following His WWE Exit
- Vince McMahon Praises Dominik Mysterio In Latest Day Of: ‘You Should Be Very Proud of Yourself’
- Chris Jericho Is Happy That Miro’s In AEW, Talks Miro’s Promo Addressing WWE Run
- Bruce Prichard On Hulk Hogan Pushing For Honky Tonk Man To Win Intercontinental Title, Hogan’s Love Of The Gimmick, Honky Losing To The Ultimate Warrior