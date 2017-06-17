– Currently, WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar is not set to appear on this Monday’s upcoming edition of Raw. However, Lesnar is scheduled to appear on Raw every week after that going into July’s Great Balls of Fire event. He’s also set to appear on Raw the night after Great Balls of Fire.

As previously reported, Lesnar is also currently scheduled to appear on the post-Summerslam edition of Raw in August. Here is a list of Brock Lesnar’s upcoming appearances for the rest of June and July:

* June 26 Raw in Los Angeles

* July 3 Raw in Phoenix

* July 9th WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV

* July 10 Raw in Houston