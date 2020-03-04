wrestling / News
Teddy Hart Reportedly In Jail Again
Teddy Hart is reportedly behind bars again, being incarcerated in Richmond, Virginia. PWInsider reports that Hart was being held at the Richmond County Jail as of 3:04 PM ET.
While details are not yet clear as to why he’s currently back in jail, Hart was arrested last month and charged with possession, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and distribute, as well as not carrying/exhibiting his registration card or license, improperly mounted license plates, failure to use lights with wipers after being pulled over by authorities.
Maria Manic, who was in the car with Hart, shared a now-deleted video in which she and Hart (via phone conversation) discuss the arrest and said that Hart was pulled over due to his license plate not matching the registration for the car, which he tried to explain was “taken care of,” and when police officers searched the car they found marijuana and steroids.
Hart has a court date set for April 23rd.
